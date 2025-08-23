‘Leave Edo State’, Gov Okpebholo Issues Ultimatum To Cultists

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has in a bold demonstration of zero tolerance to criminality, issued a stern ultimatum to cultists, kidnappers, and criminal elements to vacate the state immediately, or face the full weight of the law.

The declaration followed the demolition of a building in Egbaen Community along Upper Siluko Road in Egor Local Government Area, which was used as a base for cult initiation rites and ritual practices.

The operation was executed by the Edo State Special Security Squad, codenamed “Operation Flush Out Cultists and Kidnappers”, working in concert with various security agencies and community stakeholders.

Idemudia Noah, Coordinator of the Security Squad, confirmed that the building was linked to one Marvelous Adetarami, a leader of the Maphite cult group, who had converted the bungalow into a shrine and meeting point for illegal activities.

“We were here some days ago to seal up this building following allegations of cultism, ritual practices and other nefarious activities of suspected Maphite cult leader Marvelous Adetarami and his members,” Idemudia told journalists at the scene.

He disclosed that despite the earlier sealing of the premises, intelligence reports confirmed that the suspects resumed their clandestine operations under the cover of darkness. Their continued defiance prompted the government’s decision to demolish the structure.

“We got credible information that the suspected cult leader Marvellous Adetarami and his members still gathered to have their meetings in this sealed bungalow, where the horrible shrine was discovered,” he revealed.

Residents of the area, who had lived in fear for months applauded the government’s swift action, expressing relief that a major source of insecurity in the community had finally been neutralised.

“Neighbours and community members are all joyous seeing the building pulled down, as they have lived in fear following the suspect’s activities,” Idemudia noted.

He reiterated the state’s commitment under Governor Okpebholo to creating a secure and law-abiding environment that fosters peace, development, and community well-being.

“Edo State Government has promised hard times for those perpetrating criminal activities across the state. There is no hiding place for them. Edo is no longer a safe haven for crime or criminality.”

The security squad stated that law enforcement agencies have invited the key suspect for questioning. However, he has reportedly refused to appear, maintaining an air of impunity despite the serious allegations against him.

In his message to citizens, Idemudia urged vigilance and cooperation, encouraging residents to report suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

“We encourage neighbours and citizens across the state who notice such nefarious activities in their communities to inform security agencies. Together, we can ensure a safer Edo for all.”