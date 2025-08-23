[PHOTOS] Shettima Leads FG Delegation To Zuru Emir’s Burial In Kebbi

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday led a Federal Government delegation to the burial ceremony of the Emir of Zuru, Major General Muhammadu Sani Sami (Rtd).

The Vice President joined other Muslim faithful, including Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido, to observe the Jumu’ah (Friday) prayers and the funeral rites held at the Zuru Central Mosque.

While speaking during the ceremony, Shettima described the passing of the Emir as a profound loss to the entire nation.

At the residence of the late monarch, Vice President Shettima extended heartfelt condolences, describing the day as one of national mourning.

“This is a sad day for Kebbi State. This is a sad day for the nation. This is a sad day for the people of Nigeria,” he said.

Shettima conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s condolences to the bereaved family and the people of Zuru Emirate, assuring them of the administration’s support.

“I am here at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) to personally convey his deepest condolences, on behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to His Excellency, the Governor of Kebbi State, the family of our late Emir, and the entire Zuru Emirate, and by extension, the North at large, over the passing of an elder statesman who dedicated his life to the service of God and humanity,” Shettima said.

The Vice President paid glowing tribute to the late monarch, describing him as a man of honour who served the nation in various capacities with selfless devotion.

“He placed his life on the line to keep Nigeria united. May Allah grant his soul eternal rest and reward him with Aljanna Firdausi. May Allah grant the family, the government, and the people of Kebbi State and the Zuru Emirate the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he concluded.

Speaking on behalf of the family, a son of the late Emir, Sadiq Sami, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for sending the Vice President to condole with them during their time of grief.

“My father led with honesty, fairness, and justice. He taught us the importance of integrity, hard work, and humility. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the values he instilled in us,” Sadiq said.