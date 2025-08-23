Police Arrest 65-Year-Old Man With Over 1000 Rounds Live Ammunition In Anambra

Police authorities in Anambra State have arrested a 65-year-old man identified as Akpan Godwin, found with over 1000 rounds of live ammunition in the commercial city of Onitsha.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said operatives of the Rapid Response Squad attached to Akwuzu arrested Godwin on Friday at Nkpor, near Onitsha.

“Police operatives acting on credible intelligence arrested one Akpan Godwin ‘m’, aged 65 years, in possession of 1,100 rounds of live ammunition,” Ikenga stated.

The Command’s spokesperson said that during interrogation, Godwin confessed to being involved in the illegal sale of ammunition and also mentioned other individuals linked to the illicit trade.

According to Ikenga, investigations are ongoing to track down his collaborators and dismantle the wider network supplying arms in the state.

“Meanwhile, the operatives have stepped up the investigation and manhunt to uncover and apprehend all accomplices,” Ikenga added.

Anambra is one of the states in the South-East that has been experiencing security challenges by gunmen.

This has resulted in the proliferation of firearms and ammunition which has been linked to violent crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, cult clashes, and attacks by non-state actors.

Recently, the Anambra State Police Command announced the arrest of several criminal elements in the state including busting some syndicates involved in arms smuggling and illegal possession of weapons.

In August, four suspects were reportedly arrested in separate operations in Onitsha and Obosi.

On Friday, the Command announced the recovery of vandalised high-tension cables, transformer parts, and locally-made weapons, arresting four suspects while one suspect was confirmed dead from gunshot injury while attempting to escape from the police.