Two Dead, Three Injured In Ebonyi Road Accident

Two persons have been confirmed dead, three injured in a ghastly motor accident near the permanent site of Ebonyi state University, along the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway.

The tragic incident which occured on Saturday, involved a commercial bus loaded with passengers and a Mercedes Benz 911 truck conveying sachet water from Enugu to Abakaliki.

Findings revealed that the tragic accident occurred as a result of blockage of one section of the federal highway by security personnel at the Ishieke police station, which has added to the growing number of accidents recorded in the ishieke axis.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television via the telephone, the Ebonyi State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Anthony Ogbodo, attributed the cause of the crash to dangerous driving.

He also confirmed that the accident could be traced to the blocking of one section of the road last night by security personnel, adding that a total of 10 passengers were on board the passenger bus, unfortunately, two comprising a male and female died, while three sustained varying degrees of injury and have been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“The Passenger bus was coming from Otupko, Benue state and the truck from Enugu to Abakaliki,” he said.

“At night, the police at that junction blocked one of the lanes, closing one lane of the road contributed to the accident.

“10 passengers were involved: Eight males and two females, 3 were injured and 2 died, a male and a female.”

Meanwhile, the dead bodies have been deposited at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital morgue in Abakaliki.

However, all efforts to get the police authority to react to the incident were unsuccessful, as reports have it that the blocking of the road by the police, led to the accident.