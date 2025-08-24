French Regulator Says Unable To Block Dead Streamer’s Channel

The head of France’s broadcast and online regulator said on Sunday that the agency did not have the authority to block an online channel used by a streamer who died while live-casting.

Because the channel was hosted on an Australian platform, Kick, which has no representation in France, “it does not come under the direct authority of ARCOM,” the agency’s chief, Martin Ajdari, said in an op-ed published by Le Monde.

Kick has come under intensified scrutiny in France after a 46-year-old Frenchman died August 18 during a 12-day marathon live-streaming episode on his channel, which specialised in him enduring abuse or humiliation dished out by other participants.

A post-mortem found that the man — real name Raphael Graven, but known online as “Jean Pormanove” or “JP” — was not killed by trauma or by someone else.

The cause of death was likely a medical issue, possibly in conjunction with substances, a public prosecutor, Damien Martinelli, said on Thursday. He added that Graven might have suffered from heart problems and was undergoing medical treatment for his thyroid gland.

Graven had built a following of hundreds of thousands on Kick with his live streams.

“This tragedy obviously raises the question about the responsibility of the platform that broadcast the images,” Ajdari said.

But he said only a judge, not ARCOM, could weigh the legality of online content posted by individuals.

The agency was limited, he said, to imposing EU laws “on those that have a presence in France”.

Ajdari said the fact that Graven’s previous videos of abuse had remained online for months without any complaints being lodged “is obviously incomprehensible”.

“That indicates that a new phase of digital regulation is now needed, so that we no longer let such a situation pass us by, collectively,” he stated.