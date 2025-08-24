‘Insensitive,’ NLC Asks FG To Halt Salary Review Plan For Political Office Holders

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to retreat over its plan to upwardly review the remuneration packages of political office holders.
RMAFC chairman, Mohammed Shehu, had recently disclosed that President Bola Tinubu earns ₦1.5m monthly, while ministers get less than ₦1m, saying the figures have been like that since 2008. He said it is wrong.
However, the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, described the move as “insensitive, unjust, inequitable, and will only succeed in deepening the growing inequality between civil servants and political office holders”.
Ajaero demanded that the current earnings of all political office holders, and the benchmark for the proposed review, be made public.
“RMAFC should put on hold this exercise before it triggers a tsunami,” the NLC chief said in a statement issued on Sunday.
He argued that the development “will equally deepen poverty among the generality of Nigerians, majority of whom have not only been adjudged to be multi-dimensionally poor, live miserably poor”.
READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:
RMAFC: RETREAT YOUR STEPS
We are outraged by the decision of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to embark on a comprehensive upward review of the remuneration packages of political office holders across the country.
The move is insensitive, unjust, inequitable and will only succeed in deepening the growing inequality between civil servants and political office holders. It will equally deepen poverty among the generality of Nigerians majority of whom have not only been adjudged to be multi-dimensionally poor, live miserably poor.
We have listened with a growing apprehension to the justification for this ill-advised adventure by the Chairman of RMAFC, Mr Mohammed Usman, but we find it appropriate to warn that making public-office a sanctuary for wealth-making (for literally doing nothing) instead of service and sacrifice will raise the stakes/desperation for the quest for public office with its intended and unintended consequences including self-extinction.
Mohammed Usman’s explanations, largely puerile, insult our collective intelligence as they say nothing of the humguous advantages tied to these offices elegantly couched as perquisites, ways and means while the poor live only on hopes and dreams (Bob Marley).
This is to aside from other unwritten and unmentionable advantages that set them apart from the other disadvantaged citizenry.
This execise is coming at a time of promotion and salary freeze in most public subsectors and the continued imposition/operation of N70,000 mimimum wage because there are no resources to pay higher in spite of insane tariff hikes.
We recall the last time a wage review (not minimum wage) was done for civil servants, it was not more than 50 percent. However, when that of political office holders was done a year or so later, it was in excess of 800 per cent.
Whereas with civil servants, wage reviews or promotions are dependent on resource availability, with political office holders, this rule does not operate.
We equally note with dismay that whereas states operate different pay structures for civil servants, the pay structures of political office holders are thesame across the country. This explains why a Councillor in Yobe State earns same salary as a Councillor in Rivers State.
While we recognise the need for good remuneration packages, they should be across board and equitable and not done on the basis of discrimination as that runs contrary to the letter and spirit of our constitution. One of the most heinous crimes against humanity is the institution and promotion of apartheid in any human setting, no matter how subtle.
Accordingly, we demand as follows:
The current earnings of all political office holders should be made public;
The benchmark for the proposed review should equally be made public;
RMAFC should put on hold this exercise before it triggers a tsunami.
Comrade Joe Ajaero
President