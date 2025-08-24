‘Insensitive,’ NLC Asks FG To Halt Salary Review Plan For Political Office Holders

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to retreat over its plan to upwardly review the remuneration packages of political office holders.

RMAFC chairman, Mohammed Shehu, had recently disclosed that President Bola Tinubu earns ₦1.5m monthly, while ministers get less than ₦1m, saying the figures have been like that since 2008. He said it is wrong.

However, the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, described the move as “insensitive, unjust, inequitable, and will only succeed in deepening the growing inequality between civil servants and political office holders”.

Ajaero demanded that the current earnings of all political office holders, and the benchmark for the proposed review, be made public.

“RMAFC should put on hold this exercise before it triggers a tsunami,” the NLC chief said in a statement issued on Sunday.

He argued that the development “will equally deepen poverty among the generality of Nigerians, majority of whom have not only been adjudged to be multi-dimensionally poor, live miserably poor”.

