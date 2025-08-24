PHOTOS: South Africa Opposition Leader Malema Visits Sanwo-Olu

South African opposition leader, Julius Malema, on Saturday, paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Malema, who is also the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), an opposition party in South Africa, was received by the governor at the Lagos House, Marina.

“Today, I received Mr. Julius Malema, President of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters, on a courtesy visit at Lagos House, Marina,” Sanwo-Olu stated in a post on his official X handle on Saturday night.

The governor also shared photos from the visit.

The EFF, in a post on its official X handle on Sunday, said Malema was expected to address the Nigerian Bar Association during the association’s annual general conference in Enugu on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Enugu State International Conference Centre, Enugu.

The South African opposition leader had in May vowed to keep using controversial chants that featured in a contentious White House meeting between the US President Donald Trump and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.

During talks in Washington, Trump ambushed Ramaphosa by showing a four-minute-long video in support of his claims of a “white genocide” in the country that overcame decades of apartheid.

Malema, a 44-year-old opposition politician, was the main character in the video, seen in several clips wearing the red beret of his populist, Marxist-inspired EFF party and chanting calls to “cut the throat of whiteness” as well as a controversial anti-apartheid song “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer”.

The decades-old “Kill the Boer” rallying cry was born during the struggle against the brutal policies of white-minority rule, and its use since the end of apartheid in 1994 infuriates parties that represent white South Africans, with many attempting to get it banned.

