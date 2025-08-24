VIDEO: Africa’s Salvation Lies In Our Hands, Not In Washington, Beijing — Malema

Pan-Africanist Julius Malema believes the transformation and development of the continent lies within and not from other nations.

Malema, the South African opposition leader, spoke on Sunday during the opening ceremony of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference.

“We must reject the illusion that our salvation will come from Washington, London, Brussels, or Beijing. Our salvation lies here, in Lagos and Johannesburg, in Abuja and Pretoria, in the hands of Africans who refuse to be divided,” the opposition leader told the gathering in Enugu.

READ ALSO: African Nations Must Regulate ‘Debt Trap’ Loans From World Bank, IMF — Malema

Watch his speech at the event below: