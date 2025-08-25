APC Vows to Retire Amaechi, Omehia from Politics After 2027

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State has declared that former governors, Rotimi Amaechi and Celestine Omehia, who are from the area, will be retired from active politics after the 2027 general elections.

The Director-General of the Ikwerre APC Campaign Organisation for the August 30 local government election in Rivers State, Obinna Ekem, made the statement while addressing supporters at the grand finale of their rally in Omagwa community on Sunday.

Ekem expressed confidence that the party would sweep the upcoming council polls in all 13 wards of the area, noting that the assurances received from residents point to a decisive victory for the APC.

He stated that beyond the upcoming Local Government polls, the party in the LGA was gearing up for the 2027 elections, assuring a landslide victory for President Bola Tinubu despite the opposition alliance by Amaechi and Omehia.

According to him, Ikwerre remained firmly in the grip of the party despite being home to both Amaechi and Omehia, who are members of the opposition coalition.

He maintained that during Amaechi’s tenure as APC leader, the party suffered repeated defeats, but now that he has moved to the ADC, the APC has brighter prospects of winning elections, attributing past failures to poor leadership.

He further urged President Bola Tinubu to concentrate his political energy on national rivals such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President David Mark, assuring that the APC in Ikwerre would handle Amaechi and Omehia at the local level.

On his part, the Rivers State APC Chairman backed by the party’s national secretariat, Tony Okocha, called on the people of Ikwerre Local Government Area not to allow any political party to dominate the forthcoming local government election.

Okocha said the exercise promises to be more credible than the October 2024 poll conducted under the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, which was later nullified by the Supreme Court.