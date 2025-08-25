International Oil & Gas Standards Body, IOGP, Welcomes Renaissance Africa Energy

Nigeria’s Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited has become the third Nigerian company and the fourth in Africa to be welcomed into the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP).

A statement by Renaissance on Sunday said the development was announced in London by IOGP, the global organisation of oil and gas companies and associations, which shares best practices and data on health, safety, environment and operations.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the association, Graham Henley, said, “I am delighted to welcome Renaissance Africa Energy Company to IOGP. Having worked in Nigeria some years ago, I understand both their challenges but also the tremendous expertise and insights that they have to share. I look forward to welcoming Renaissance Africa Energy Company to our committees and subcommittees soon.”

Speaking on Renaissance membership of the IOGP, the Managing Director and CEO of Renaissance, Tony Attah, said, “We are very glad to have become a member company of the IOGP, barely five months since we completed the acquisition of Shell shares in the defunct Shell Petroleum Development Company. This is another milestone in our strategy to unleash a new beginning that sustainably enables energy security and industrialisation.”

Attah said, “Renaissance is poised to set a standard for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria and across the continent. And we are glad that we have such a credible collaboration in IOGP.”

Attah enjoined other stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas industry to emulate the vision and courage of Renaissance and to be in sync with global standards as represented by IOGP.

Renaissance’s General Manager, Safety and Environment, and the company’s Representative to IOGP, Engineer Elozino Olaniyan, expressed excitement at the achievement.

“This is a very important endorsement of the high standards that Renaissance has set for its operations. We are delighted as it highlights our commitment to operate in line with global best practices across the entire value chain of our operations,” she said.

Olaniyan said, “Renaissance is working with renewed commitment to excellence, and presents an opportunity for Nigerians to drive industrialisation that would ultimately translate into job creation and overall economic growth.”