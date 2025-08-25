New Awujale: Abiodun Urges Kingmakers To Ensure Level Playing Ground For Contestants

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has tasked the Awujale Chiefs in Council to ensure a level playing ground in the process of appointing a new Awujale of Ijebuland.

The stool of the Awujale became vacant when Oba Sikiru Adetona joined his ancestors on July 13, 2025, at the age of 91 after reigning for over 65 years.

Speaking after a meeting with members of the Awujale Chiefs in Council at Iperu, Governor Abiodun noted that it was imperative for the people of Ijebuland to have a new Awujale as soon as possible, as “nature abhors a vacuum”.

He assured the people of Ijebuland that his administration would support any candidate presented by the kingmakers at the end of the nomination process.

“Nature abhors a vacuum, and the process of installing another Awujale has started. That was also what we discussed.

“The pathway to having in place a regency is the pathway to ensuring that all the i’s are dotted and t’s crossed, and to ensure that all the processes which are enshrined in the Laws of Ijebuland are strictly followed.

“I must say that all of us agreed that we are on the same page, and I think this will put paid to all the rumours that have been agog about one thing or another,” the governor stated.

He expressed the hope that the process would be rancour-free, as those who would be lining up for the exalted position would be given equal opportunity.

He described members of the council as respectable personalities who contributed to the successful reign of the late Awujale by maintaining peace in the land.

“I had to first of all, wait for the 40 days to come and go before calling this meeting because all of us have been in mourning. I think what is most important is the fact that they are all deeply committed and dedicated chiefs of the Awujale, and I appreciate them.

“This is my first meeting with them to commiserate with them on the passing of our revered monarch, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, and also to assure them that, despite the rumours that have been ongoing, I have absolute confidence in them.

“The council is intact, with no disharmony among them. There is no pluralisation; they are all working hand in glove with each other, and I am happy with today’s meeting, and I thank them,” the governor concluded.