Nigeria, Brazil Sign Direct Flight Agreement To Deepen Economic, Cultural Ties

Nigeria has signed a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) with Brazil to deepen economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Tunde Moshood, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said the signing ceremony took place during President Bola Tinubu’s two-day visit to Brazil, adding that Tinubu, who led a delegation comprising senior cabinet members, was received by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to Moshood, a major highlight of the visit was the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) formalising a direct flight agreement between Nigeria and Brazil.

“The agreement was signed by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, alongside Brazil’s Minister of Transport, Silvio Costa Filho, in the presence of both heads of state,” the statement partly read.

“The BASA establishes a new framework for direct air connectivity between Nigeria and Brazil, opening fresh avenues for trade, tourism, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

“It is expected to foster stronger economic integration, facilitate cultural ties, and enhance diplomatic cooperation between both nations,” it added.

To Moshood, the agreement is a strategic milestone that underscores the Tinubu administration’s commitment to expanding Nigeria’s global partnerships and creating enabling environments for commerce and mobility.

In his remarks, the Brazilian president praised the partnership and affirmed Brazil’s willingness to deepen its ties with Nigeria across various sectors, including aviation, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

The statement also disclosed that during the state visit, Tinubu is expected to hold meetings with the president of the Brazilian senate at the national congress, as well as the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Supreme Federal Court.

“The working visit, which continues tomorrow, will also feature high-level engagements between Nigerian and Brazilian delegations across various sectors, underscoring both nations’ commitment to building a future of mutual growth and prosperity,” Moshood said.

Nigeria commenced discussions with Brazil to facilitate direct flights on October 7, 2024.