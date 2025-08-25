PDP BoT, Zoning Committee In Key Meetings Ahead Of NEC

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees and the party’s Convention Zoning Committee on Monday afternoon held separate meetings in Abuja ahead of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for later today.

The meeting of the zoning committee was at the Legacy House, while the BOT members met at the Wadata Plaza, both in the nation’s capital.

The resolutions of the BoT and the Convention Zoning Committee would be presented to the PDP NEC later today.

The zoning committee chaired by the Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, said the committee would present its decisions on the zoning of party’s principal offices as well as the presidential slot to NEC for ratification.

Meanwhile, the PDP BoT has urged party members to unite and ensure that the planned National Convention holds as scheduled in November.

Meanwhile, last Saturday, PDP governors warned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and others against derailing the national convention of the party scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15, 2025.

In a communiqué at the end of its 7th meeting held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, the governors reaffirmed their full support for the resolutions of the 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) held in July 2025 regarding the November 15, 2025 national convention of the party.

The governors urged members to resist attempts to derail the convention, describing the PDP as the only democratic institution and viable alternative for restoring Nigeria to the path of good governance and development.