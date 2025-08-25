PDP NEC Confirms Damagum As Substantive Chairman

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed Umar Damagum as the party’s substantive National Chairman.

The decision was taken on Monday at the party’s 102nd NEC meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The NEC meeting was briefly stopped for the swearing-in conducted by the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade.

In his acceptance speech, Damagum thanked other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) for making his work easier.

He also thanked members of NEC for appreciating his efforts in repositioning the party which led to his confirmation.

Damagum was appointed acting national chairman in March 2023 after the suspension of a former national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, a decision later upheld by a court.

Prior to his appointment, Damagum was the PDP National Deputy Chairman (North).

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the PDP NEC said Damagum’s confirmation was in recognition of efforts of the national working committee (NWC) under his leadership in stabilising the party.

“NEC hereby ratifies and confirms the appointment of Umar Damagum as the substantive national chairman of the party with effect from today, Monday, August 25, 2025, until the national convention holding at Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on November 15 and 16, 2025,” the communiqué read.