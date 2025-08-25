Speaker’s Resignation: Gov Alia Can’t Control Benue Lawmakers, Says Assembly Spokesman

The Benue State House of Assembly has insisted that the resignation of its Speaker, Aondona Dajoh, was based on personal principle and not linked to any interference by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Benue Assembly spokesperson, Elias Audu, who spoke on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme, maintained that lawmakers remain “independent-minded” and cannot be “coerced” into any action.

“If the governor had an interest, whatever it is, it is not within the knowledge of the Assembly. We don’t know. The Speaker was doing his job, and after some time, maybe because of certain decisions, he thanked the people for their support, and now he said it is time to go.

“I’m convinced that the Speaker resigned based on personal principle. We are in a political dispensation; we are playing politics, but if there are political undertones, there is no fighting in the Benue Assembly. Because the members are independent-minded, you can’t coerce them,” Audu said on Monday.

READ ALSO: Benue Assembly Speaker Resigns, Lawmakers Pick Berger As Replacement

Dajoh had tendered his resignation in a letter on Sunday, saying it was in good faith and in the best interest of the state.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

‘Collective Will’

Audu described Dajoh’s resignation as a “collective will of members” of the Assembly, stressing that it was not rowdy.

“The immediate past Speaker Aondona Dajoh voluntarily resigned. He came, he saw, he conquered, he did his best for the peace and development of the state.

“When he said this is the time to quit, we said one of our colleagues should step in and that was why yesterday the House unanimously voted Honourable Berger Emberga in a peaceful atmosphere.

“The proceeding was devoid of crisis. As far as we are concerned, we maintain the principle of separation of powers. The other time the governor sent nominees, we turned down the nominee.

“Most of the policies the governor wants to do, if we think it is not in the interest of the people, we will tell him. Since the inauguration of the House in 2023, the House has been at peace. However, in politics, there are different interests,” the Assembly spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Governor Alia denied having any role in the Speaker’s resignation or the Assembly crisis. Alia maintained a cordial relationship with lawmakers and remains focused on Benue’s development.

New Speaker, Rejected Nominee

Following Dajoh’s resignation, lawmakers at an emergency plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker Lami Ogenyi suspended the rules to elect Emberga, representing Makurdi North, as the new Speaker.

Emberga, who had only days earlier been suspended along with three other lawmakers over an alleged impeachment plot, pledged to work with Dajoh and other members to advance the state’s development agenda.

Meanwhile, the Assembly last week rejected the nomination of Prof Timothy Ornguga as commissioner and one other person after four petitions were raised against the professor, including allegations that he lacked a primary school certificate.

Lawmakers had asked the governor to forward replacements for Ornguga and James Dwen, both of whom failed to defend petitions submitted against their nominations.