Three Taraba Opposition Lawmakers Defect To PDP

Three opposition members of the Taraba State House of Assembly have defected to the ruling Peoples democratic Party (PDP).

The members include Umar Adamu, representing Jalingo 1 State Constituency, who defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and Zakari Sanusi, representing Ibi Constituency, on the platform of the NNPP.

The third lawmaker, Anas Shaibu, representing Karim 2 Constituency, defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Reading their letters of defection on the floor of the House, the Speaker, John Kizito, said their defections followed Governor Agbu Kefas’ desire to turn around the fortunes of the state.

Kizito also explained that the defections followed careful consideration and extensive consultation with stakeholders, political associates, and constituents.

In the letter of defection by Shaibu, the lawmaker said that aligning with the PDP would help him better serve the interests of my constituents.

He also said that the move would enable him to contribute more effectively to the progress of the state.

The letter of defection from the member representing Jalingo 1 Constituency partly read, “I appreciate the opportunities I had while in the NNPP, but after careful consultations with my good people of Jalingo 1 and due consideration, I believe the PDP’s ideology and vision better align with my values and commitment to our people.

The content of his letter was also echoed by the member representing Ibi Constituency.

Out of the 23 members of the Taraba State House of Assembly, 16 are PDP members while eight are of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).