Trump Slams ‘Purge’ In South Korea Ahead Of President Lee’s Visit

US President Donald Trump on Monday said a “purge or revolution” appeared underway in South Korea, in remarks hours before new President Lee Jae Myung was due for talks at the White House.

“WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution. We can’t have that and do business there,” Trump posted, without specifying what he was referring to.

South Korean prosecutors on Sunday filed an arrest warrant for former prime minister Han Duck-soo, accusing him of aiding ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol in his short-lived martial law bid in December.