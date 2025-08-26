Critics Of FG’s Policies Should Be More Patriotic — APC Member

An All Progressives Congress (APC) member in Edo State, Abdul Oyakhire, has stated that citizens who criticise Nigeria and its components should show interest in the positives and developments, rather than focusing solely on the country’s negatives.

“I think the economic processes of the government are an evolving system. It is a work in progress, and it is on us as citizens to be patriots to the country. Nigerian critics need to learn to become more patriotic in their positions,” he said on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday.

“Nigeria, as a nation, is for all of us; we must come together to support the president. A lot is going on with the government. So, I think we should give credit to the government for what it has done so far, even though there is a lot still being expected from them.”

Oyakhire mentioned that Nigerians tend to spread and focus on the negative aspects of the country and don’t promote the positive parts, especially on social media platforms.

“Bad news or negative information easily spreads. You find out that an average Nigerian blogger’s page is mostly negative. So, when the positives come out, you don’t find people promoting them.

“It is easy to be in opposition because, as an opposition, it is easier for one to stick to the reflex actions without careful reflection and thoughtfulness.

“But to speak on behalf of the government sometimes, you require the facts and the data. That is why we always inform Nigerians not to spread negative things about the country, and should sometimes go out for the positive; the president is doing a lot,” he said.

The APC member said the reason some or most Nigerians don’t trust the government’s policies is because of a lack of communication.

“I think the problem Nigerians have is not that they do not believe in the policies of the government; the problem sometimes is that they do not know if the government is being sincere, and from the moves the government has made so far, we see a lot of sincerity,” he said.