Gov Sani Mobilises Emergency Response To Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has directed that every necessary support be extended to passengers of the Abuja- Kaduna-bound train that derailed to minimise the impact of the unfortunate incident.

Sani also ordered the immediate treatment of any injured persons, as well as providing emergency psycho-socio support to them.

In a statement through the Kaduna State Commissioner of Information-designate, Ahmed Maiyaki, the governor called on residents to remain calm and go about their normal activities, assuring the public that the situation is under control.

He sympathised with the passengers and their families over this regrettable occurrence and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors.

Already, investigations are ongoing to ascertain the immediate cause of the derailment, with the Kaduna state government closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with relevant federal authorities and security agencies.

Meanwhile, the Management of the Nigeria Railway Corporation confirmed that six passengers sustained minor injuries and have since been treated. It stated that the number of passengers onboard has not been ascertained yet.

However, passengers on board the train described the scene as chaotic, as they scrambled to safety in fear and confusion. Military personnel and other security operatives were said to have been deployed to the scene to provide security to the stranded passengers and assist in evacuating them to a safer area.

The train had an accident on Tuesday at the Jere route at the Jere corridor of the route, leaving passengers stranded and panicking. It was said to have occurred in an isolated area in Jere, after the train departed from Idu train station in Abuja en route Rigasa train station in Kaduna.