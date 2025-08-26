Madagascar Into First CHAN Final As Morocco Edge Senegal

Ten-man Madagascar produced a dramatic extra-time winner to beat Sudan 1-0 in Dar es Salaam and book their place in their first-ever African Nations Championship (CHAN) final.

The Barea, who finished third in their only previous appearance three years ago, will face Morocco, who edged Senegal 5-3 on penalties after the two sides drew 1-1 at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

Madagascar had a better start when they dominated possession before a sparse Benjamin Mkapa Stadium crowd and created two early chances, but the first half ended goalless.

Sudan, appearing in their third semi-final after near-misses in 2011 and 2018, had the better chances in the second half with Walieldin Khidir missing a gilt-edged header in the 53rd minute.

The match appeared to swing inexorably in Sudan’s direction in the 79th minute when Madagascar’s Fenohasina Razafimaro, who scored the quarter-final equaliser against Kenya to send the match into penalties, was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Sudan used their one-man advantage to launch a barrage of attacks, but were unable to make a breakthrough as the match finished 0-0 draw after 90 minutes.

It looked to be heading for a penalty shoot-out until substitute Toky Rakotondraibe pounced in the 116th minute, drilling the ball past goalkeeper Mohamed Abooja to send Madagascar through and dash Sudan’s hopes of reaching their first final.

“Our strength lies in unity,” said Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe. “Today, the players kept believing until the very end, and this victory belongs to them and to Madagascar.”

Saturday’s final in Nairobi will pit Madagascar against the vastly more experienced Moroccans, who reached their third CHAN final in seven years with victory over Senegal on penalties in Kampala.

“It was a tough match against the defending champions but the players showed composure in the key moments,” said Morocco coach Tarik Sektioui.

“We have fought hard to reach this stage, and now we want to win the trophy again.”

READ ALSO: ‘It’s Disheartening,’ Taribo West Decries Neglect Of Ex-Internationals At Rufai’s Burial

It was the first-ever CHAN meeting between the two African giants, and it was Senegal, the defending champions, who drew first blood when defender Joseph Layousse headed home from close range.

But seven minutes later, Morocco levelled when Sabir Bougrine lashed home a fierce shot from outside the penalty area that flew into the top corner. It was his second goal of the tournament.

Morocco’s Marouane Louadni was shown a straight red card for fouling Vieux Cisse but the decision was overturned.

With extra time closing with the sides still locked at 1-1, it was down to the penalty-takers.

Senegal faltered when captain Seyni N’Diaye struck the crossbar with their opening effort, while Morocco converted all five of their penalties to stamp their ticket for a date in Nairobi on Saturday.

AFP