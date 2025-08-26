One Killed As Suspected Bandits Abduct Couple, Daughter In Katsina

Suspected bandits on Tuesday launched an attack on the Sabuwar Unguwa community in the Kofar Kaura area of Katsina State.

The incident, which occurred around 3:00 a.m., left residents in fear after the attackers abducted a family man, Malam Anas, along with his wife and daughter. A vigilante member who attempted to intervene, Abdullahi Muhammad, 25, was shot dead.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen, armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed Anas’ residence, located behind Gidan Rodi Steel Rolling Company, and whisked him and his family members away.

They described the scene as chaotic and urged authorities to intensify security measures in the area.

Some residents disclosed that they had earlier noticed two suspicious individuals lurking around the community before the attack.

They also expressed concern over the rising wave of banditry in Katsina State and called on the government at all levels to take decisive steps to curb the menace.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, said the attack was carried out by suspected gunmen at the residence of one Anas Ahmadu, 33, of Filin Canada Quarters, Katsina.

He confirmed that the assailants fatally shot Abdullahi Muhammad, a vigilante member, before fleeing the scene.

Sadiq noted that police operatives, led by the Divisional Police Officer, swiftly moved to the area, restored calm, and launched an investigation to track and arrest the perpetrators.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Shehu, alongside the command management team, Area Commander Metro, DPOs within the metropolis, and the OC Anti-Kidnapping Unit, visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

He said additional personnel and assets had been deployed to ensure the prompt rescue of the victims and the arrest of the attackers.

“The command calls on members of the public to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or make use of the command’s emergency lines for prompt and decisive action. All information will be treated with utmost confidentiality,” Sadiq added.