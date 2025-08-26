Over 1.3 Million Nigerians Pre-Register For Voter Cards, INEC Begins Physical Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says over 1.3 million Nigerians have completed their online pre-registration for voter cards within the first week of the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

According to a statement by the Commission on Monday, the online registration, which began on August 18, 2025, recorded 1,379,342 applications as of Sunday, August 24.

INEC described the turnout as an encouraging start to the exercise, which will run until August 30, 2026.

The Commission released a breakdown of the figures, showing that 661,846 registrants, or 47.96 %, are male, while 717,856, representing 52.04 %, are female. Young people aged 18 to 34 formed the majority with 860,286 entries, accounting for 62.37%.

On occupation, INEC reported that 374,534 registrants, or 27.15 per cent, are students, while 27,089 persons with disabilities, making up 1.96 per cent, also participated.

“Full details have been published on our website and other official platforms for public information,” the Commission noted.

READ ALSO: ASUU Members Stage Protest, Reject FG Loan Scheme

Meanwhile, in-person registration officially commenced on Monday across INEC’s 811 state and local government offices nationwide. This provides an option for citizens who prefer physical registration and for those who began the process online to complete it.

INEC reminded Nigerians that the exercise is only open to citizens who are at least 18 years old and have not previously registered.

It warned that double or multiple registrations remained an offence under the law.

The Commission, however, clarified that voters may transfer their registration between states or within the Federal Capital Territory and also apply for replacement of lost or damaged voter cards during the exercise.

While assuring the public that registration will continue for one year, INEC appealed to eligible citizens not to delay until the final days of the exercise. “From experience, the registration centres are inundated by eleventh-hour registrants amidst appeals for extension of time,” the Commission said.

With the physical registration phase now underway, INEC expressed confidence that the combined online and in-person platforms would make the CVR more accessible ahead of the 2027 general elections.