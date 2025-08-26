PDP’s Fielding Of Atiku In 2023 An Error, Says Abba Moro

A chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abba Moro, says the party regrets fielding Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

Moro, a senator representing Benue South in the National Assembly, stated this on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“As a result of how the election turned out and because the Nigerian people spoke, definitely, it [fielding Atiku] was an error,” the Senate Minority Leader said on Tuesday.

“To lose a very monumental election in that disastrous manner is certainly in for regret.”

The PDP lost the presidential election to the All Progressives Congress (APC), coming second in the exercise won by Bola Tinubu, the then-flagbearer of the ruling APC.

About two years after that defeat, Atiku dumped the PDP and has yet to announce his new party.

Obi, Jonathan’s Planned Return?

Though the 2027 general polls are barely two years away, there are rumours that the main opposition wants to persuade former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, to return to its fold.

Since Jonathan lost to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, he has kept a low profile as he has not been seen at public functions within the PDP.

Similarly, Obi, who was running mate to Atiku in the 2019 elections, dumped the PDP for the Labour Party, where he later secured its presidential ticket for the 2023 polls.

He was said to have been frustrated out of the PDP, a claim that was corroborated by Moro.

But Moro said there were ongoing talks to persuade the duo to join the presidential race.

He added, “So, in the run-up to 2027, I am aware certain individuals have been talking to Peter Obi, ‘Hey, come back home, this is what we are likely to do, and if you come, you stand a chance of being the candidate’,” Moro said on the show.

When asked about the possibilities of ex-President Jonathan returning to the PDP, Senator Moro said, “Some persons are talking to the former president to come and run. It is a possibility”.