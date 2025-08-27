Alleged Forgery: Absence Of Media House Stalls Sowore’s Arraignment

The scheduled arraignment of Omoyele Sowore and Sahara Reporters at the Federal High Court, Abuja, has been stalled due to the absence of the second defendant, Sahara Reporters.

The case, which involves newly filed charges of forgery, defamation, and alleged incitement to mutiny, was slated for arraignment before Justice Emeka Nwite.

However, the court was informed that the second defendant had not been served with the court summons.

The prosecutor explained that efforts to serve the second defendant through substituted means, by publishing the summons, had not been successful, as the publication was not ready.

Justice Emeka Nwite consequently adjourned the matter to the 15th of September for arraignment.

Speaking with journalists after the court session, counsel to Sowore, Marshall Abubakar, says that he will challenge the competence of the charges, describing them as frivolous and unjustified.