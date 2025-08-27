Germany Approved Record Weapons Exports In 2024

The German government approved a record 12.8 billion euros ($14.9 billion) of weapons exports last year, largely driven by Berlin’s support for Ukraine, according to a report approved by the cabinet on Wednesday.

A total of 8.15 billion euros’ worth of defence products were approved for Ukraine, or 64 percent of the total, according to the report.

The value of goods actually delivered in 2024 also reached a record high at 13.37 billion euros.

Altogether, around 86 percent of the approvals were granted to EU and NATO members and partner countries of the alliance including Ukraine, Singapore and South Korea.

Tracked and wheeled military vehicles topped the list of products, but orders were also approved for bombs, torpedoes, missile systems and warships.

The government rejected 62 applications from countries including Pakistan, Thailand and Malaysia.

Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said this week that Germany, Ukraine’s biggest military backer after the United States, planned to spend nine billion euros supporting Kyiv this year and in 2026.

“As long as this war continues, we will stand by Ukraine’s side, because it is also about our freedom and our security,” he said during a visit to Kyiv.

Ukraine had also topped the list of recipients in 2023, when Germany approved a total 12.1 billion euros of weapons exports.

AFP