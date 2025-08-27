I Await Full Briefing On Abuja–Kaduna Train Derailment, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the passengers of the Abuja–Kaduna train, which derailed on Tuesday along the Kaduna corridor shortly after the train left Abuja at about 11 am, en route to Kaduna.

Tinubu, who stated on his official X handle, also said that he awaits a full briefing to ensure swift action and support for all those affected.

He added that necessary steps were expected to be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

“Even while in Brazil, I have received reports of today’s (Tuesday’s) Abuja–Kaduna train derailment. I am deeply saddened by this incident. My heartfelt prayers are with the injured, their families, and all passengers who went through this distressing experience.

“I am staying updated on the latest developments and await a full briefing to ensure swift action and support for all affected. The NRC is already addressing the situation, and necessary steps are expected to be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future, President Tinubu stated on Tuesday.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Kayode Opeifa, said on Wednesday said he had taken full responsibility for the derailment.

Opeifa, who spoke when he appeared on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday, however, said the ongoing investigation into the incident would not be swept under the carpet.

“Let me say, beyond apologising to Nigeria, I want to say as the managing director and chief executive, I take full responsibility. And in the case of safety, there is no indifference.

“Once it happens, the chief executive must take responsibility. In this case, I am taking responsibility,” said Opeifa.

The MD also said the injuries of four of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers were serious.

“And for those who were injured, four are serious, and another two or so were discharged immediately, and we will follow up on those that might still be in the hospital.

“I don’t know as of this moment, we’ll follow up. So we’ll also follow up with the remaining 618 people on the train because of the post-traumatic experience. We have the full contacts and we’ll do that,” Opeifa added.

Following the Tuesday incident, the NRC suspended train operations on the Abuja-Kaduna route till further notice.

Opeifa had, while briefing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, hours after the incident, said that some technical staff of the corporation, alongside the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and other relevant agencies, were on the ground at the train derailment site carrying out an investigation.