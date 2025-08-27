Protect Govt Facilities In Your Communities, Akpabio Tells Nigerians

President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has charged Nigerians to protect government facilities sited in their communities.

He made the call on Tuesday while inaugurating projects in the Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“My duty as your representative in the Senate is to ensure that I bring projects that you asked for in the overall good of the people,” Akpabio was quoted in a statement on Wednesday by his spokesman, Jackson Udom.

“You, as the beneficiaries of these projects, owe the government a duty to protect the facilities so that they won’t be vandalised or destroyed by enemies of progress.

“In other words, I want communities to own these projects and by so doing, government at all levels would be encouraged to do more.

“If you say after all it is government property, let us vandalise them. Are we not all government?

“That means you are also destroying your property and by so doing, you have only succeeded in discouraging government from doing more for your community.”

Akpabio assured his constituents of the determination and commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to deliver dividends of democracy to every Nigerian before the end of the administration.

“This current administration of President Bola Tinubu is one with a human face that is determined to make things easier for the people, especially for the common people.

“The President recently approved that 1000 Nigerians from every ward all over the country should be financially empowered to boost their economic powers at the local level,’’ Akpabio said.

Earlier in his welcome speech, a community leader and member of, National Communication Commission, Chris Okorie, reassured the Senate President of returning President \Tinubu, himself, and Gov. Umo Eno to their respective offices.

Some of the projects inaugurated by the Akpabio include an eight-classroom block and an ICT Centre in St Augustine Secondary School, Ika Local Government Area.