Tinubu Meets With NGX, SEC Chiefs, Discusses Deepening Reforms

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met with the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, and the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Exchange Group in Brazil during his state visit.

A statement by the Presidency on Wednesday morning said the President praised the “remarkable growth” of Nigeria’s capital market under his administration during the meeting.

He also credited investors’ confidence in his economic reforms for the surge in activity on the Nigerian Exchange.

According to Tinubu, the expansion of market capitalisation and trading volumes reflected the strength of his policies.

The statement was titled, “President Tinubu Hosts NGX Group Board and SEC Director-General in Brazil, Invited to NGX Trading Floor.”

“Nigeria’s markets must be a trusted engine of enterprise and prosperity. My government will continue to pursue reforms that unlock capital, protect investors, and drive innovation, so that our economy works for every Nigerian,” Tinubu declared.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the market, pledging additional reforms to elevate Nigeria’s financial ecosystem in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Similarly, the statement also noted that the NGX Group CEO, Temi Popoola, and Director Nonso Okpala echoed the praise, noting that “reforms had boosted exchange rate stability, innovation, and investor confidence.”

On his part, the SEC boss lauded Tinubu’s recent signing of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, describing it as “one of Africa’s most comprehensive legal frameworks for capital markets” that would propel Nigeria toward a ₦300 trillion market.

NGX Group Chairman, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, noted trading volumes and market values had “nearly tripled since the commencement of the current administration,” urging the fast-tracking of listings of major state-owned firms such as NNPC Limited.

He also invited the President to visit the NGX trading floor.