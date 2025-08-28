JUST IN: 32-Page Passport Now ₦100,000, 64-Page ₦200,000 — Nigeria Immigration 

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has increased the fees for 32-page five-year and 64-page 10-year travel passports.

In a statement on Thursday, Immigration spokesman, A.S. Akinlabi, said the reviewed fees would take effect from September 1, 2025.

The new fees, which take effect from September 1, 2025, are about 100% increment over the old fees.

“The review, which only affects Passport Application fees made in Nigeria, now sets a new fee threshold for 32-page passports with 5-year validity at N100,000 and 64-page passports with 10-year validity at N200,000.

“Meanwhile, Nigerian Passport Application fees made by Nigerians in diaspora remain unchanged at $150 for a 32-page passport with 5-year validity and $230 for a 64-page passport with 10-year validity,” Akinlabi said.

The Service reiterated its commitment to balancing quality service delivery with the need to ensure Passport services are accessible to all Nigerians.

With Nigeria’s unemployment rate at a new record high, the mass exodus of Nigeria’s youthful population, known as the ‘Japa’ phenomenon, has been in full swing, especially post-COVID-19.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe are some of the top destinations for Nigerian youths and the middle class who are relocating in pursuit of better education, employment and security purposes, among other reasons.

Nigerians in countries around the world form a bulk of the total diaspora bulge, which contributes more than $20bn annually to Nigeria’s economy, according to the 2023 data from the World Bank.

However, the outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, had lamented the migration phenomenon known as ‘Japa’ in Nigeria, saying that it is a big loss for Nigeria and the African continent.

“We have over 465 million young people between the ages of 15 and 35,” he had said, warning that Africa should not turn what should be its demographic asset into “somebody else’s problem” due to the inability to believe in young people and invest in their ideas for continental prosperity.

“I do not believe that the future of our young people lies in Europe; it doesn’t lie in America, it doesn’t lie in Canada, Japan or China; it should lie in Africa growing well, growing robustly and able to create quality jobs for our young people,” he had said.