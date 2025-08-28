Ebonyi Increases Minimum Wage To ₦90,000 For State Civil Servants

The Ebonyi State Government has announced a new minimum wage of ₦90,000 for all civil and public servants, an increase of ₦20,000 from the previous wage of ₦70,000.

According to the state government, the new minimum wage takes immediate effect.

This decision was an outcome of the Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at the New Government House in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

The announcement was made in a press statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Ikeuwa Collins-Omebeh, made available to Channels Television on Thursday.

According to the statement, the state government’s decision to increase the minimum wage to ₦90,000 was directly tied to Governor Francis Nwifuru’s ‘People’s Charter of Needs Agenda’.

He added that the governor was prioritising the welfare of the state’s workers, and the increase was a reflection of that commitment.

Meanwhile, Omebeh disclosed that the state government also approved the establishment of Ebonyi State Virology Research and Innovative Centre.

He noted that this would strengthen the state’s capacity for research, diagnosis, surveillance of viral diseases, training in line with the state’s public health needs, and global scientific advancements.

On Wednesday,the Imo State Government has approved an increase in the minimum wage from ₦70,000 to ₦104,000.

Governor Hope Uzodimma made the announcement during a crucial meeting with labour leaders at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital.

In July 2024, President Bola Tinubu signed the minimum wage bill into law, ending months of deliberations between government authorities, labour unions, and the private sector.

He signed it at the State House in Abuja days after the National Assembly passed the Minimum Wage Act, 2019, to increase the National Minimum Wage from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000.

However, some state governors increased the minimum wage above ₦70,000 for civil servants in their respective states.