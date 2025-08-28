Froome Hospitalised After Training Crash In France

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome was airlifted to the hospital and has undergone surgery after suffering multiple injuries in a training crash in southern France, his Israel-Premier Tech team said Thursday.

The 40-year-old British rider was taken to hospital on Wednesday afternoon by helicopter following a crash near Toulon.

“Chris Froome was airlifted to hospital in Toulon yesterday afternoon following a serious training crash (no other cyclists or vehicles were involved),” his team said in a social media post.

“Fortunately, Chris is stable and did not sustain any head injuries; however, scans have confirmed a pneumothorax, five broken ribs, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture, for which he will undergo surgery this afternoon.

“We will update on Chris’ condition following surgery.”

French newspaper L’Equipe reported that Froome was conscious on arrival and was able to speak to medical staff.

A member of the Israel-Premier Tech team since 2021, Froome took part in the Tour of Poland earlier this month and finished 68th overall.

Since a heavy crash at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2019, Froome, who enjoyed his finest moments with Team Sky, has never managed to regain his best form.

His last victory dates back to 2018 when he won the Giro d’Italia to complete a career clean sweep of cycling’s Grand Tours.