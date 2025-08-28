Kebbi Gov Appoints Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami As New Emir Of Zuru

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has approved the appointment of Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami as the new Emir of Zuru.

His appointment followed the demise of the former Emir Muhammad Sani Sami Gomo II, who passed away on Aug. 16, 2025, at a London hospital.

Presenting the letter to the new Emir on Thursday in Zuru, the Kebbi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Garba Dutsin-Mari, said the appointment was based on the recommendation of the election committee.

Dutsin-Mari said out of the three candidates that applied for the position and screened by the Zuru Emirate Emir-ship election committee, Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami got the highest votes to clinch the throne.

He thanked the Kebbi State Governor for approving the appointment of the new Emir and urged the new royal father to justify the confidence reposed in him.

The commissioner advised the new monarch to discharge his responsibilities diligently in the fear of God Almighty.