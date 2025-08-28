NNPCL Under Attack, Won’t Succumb To Short-Term Pressure — Ojulari

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Bayo Ojulari, has said that the company is under attack from forces opposed to its ongoing transformation efforts.

Ojulari disclosed this on Thursday while hosting the leadership of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

According to him, change comes with a price, and the management of the NNPCL will not succumb to pressure from individuals seeking to derail reforms aimed at repositioning the company for the benefit of Nigerians.

“We are under attack. We will not budge to short-term pressure, as it will not be in the best interest of Nigerians.

“You cannot drive change without a price, and the transformation is tough,” Ojulari was quoted as saying in a statement posted on the company’s Facebook page on Thursday.

He stated that patience would be needed as the process unfolded, while reaffirming his commitment to the mandate given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also assured union leaders that the company would remain resilient despite challenges.

Ojulari revealed that in his five months as Group Chief Executive Officer, efforts had been concentrated on reviving Nigeria’s refineries under the Incorporated Joint Venture (IJV) model.

He explained that the approach would ensure sustainable operations rather than temporary fixes.

“Mr. President doesn’t pressure me to do the wrong thing. That is why we are looking at the baseline to ensure whatever we are doing, the refineries work sustainably going forward,” he added.

In his remarks, PENGASSAN’s President, Festus Osifo, praised NNPC’s management for its partnership during the 2025 PENGASSAN Energy and Labour Summit in Abuja.

He commended the progress recorded under Ojulari’s leadership, noting improvements in crude oil production and reductions in oil theft.

“Our pipelines are now working. Also, crude oil theft has significantly reduced, leading to increased production.

“As PENGASSAN, we assure you that we are solidly behind you. We will work with you and collaborate with your team to ensure the stability of the system for the benefit of all Nigerians,” Osifo declared.