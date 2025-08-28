Kidnap Scare: TikToker Peller Safe, Say Police

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that popular TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, is safe after reports of his alleged kidnap during a livestream on Wednesday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in an interview with Channels Television on Thursday, stated that investigations were ongoing to determine the veracity of the claims.

“We are investigating the allegation, but we can confirm that the person in question, Habeeb, popularly known as Peller, is at home safe and sound.

“His vehicle is also intact, all his phones and properties, nothing was missing. But we are investigating to check the veracity of that claim, and the outcome of that investigation will determine our next line of action,” Hundeyin stated.

Asked whether the incident could be confirmed as a kidnap, self-kidnap, or whether no abduction occurred at all, Hundeyin maintained that the police were keeping all possibilities open.

“That is what we are investigating. All of his properties were intact, and he, too, was intact; there was no violence whatsoever,” he explained.

Peller, 20, had reportedly been seized by gunmen while livestreaming on his way home on Wednesday evening.

In footage circulating online, he appeared to mistake the men for security operatives before being taken away.

Peller rose to prominence in 2021 through his comedic skits and streaming content.