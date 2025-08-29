2027: ‘I’ve Unconditional Love For Him,’ Omokri Mum Over Calls For Jonathan To Contest

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has maintained silence over growing calls for his ex-principal, Goodluck Jonathan, to contest in the 2027 pressidential election.

Omokri during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, explained that his relationship with Jonathan makes it hard to comment on such a matter.

“I have an unconditional love for President Jonathan and so I will not criticise or give an opinion on anything he does on live television,” he said on the show.

Explaining the level of relationship he has with the former president, Omokri who was his media aide said, “This is a man who came to California and spent ten days with me and my family.”

Jonathan was Nigeria’s president between 2010 and 2015, taking over from former President Musa Yar’Adua, after the latter’s death in 2010. He later contested for the post the following year but lost to Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 polls.

But ten years after he left office, calls for Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential elections have continued to grow with chieftains of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wooing him to team up with the party.

On Thursday, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State said the party’s door is open for Jonathan to enter the PDP presidential race.

The chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum described Jonathan as one the “most celebrated politicians today,” and believes the ex-president will be a good fit for the party’s ticket.

“But certainly, (former) President Jonathan is one of the candidates we are thinking of, if he joins us and opens his mind to run. And even other people like (former) governor Obi, because if he decides to come to a better platform where there are no encumbrances, he will be given the opportunity too,” Mohammed said on Thursday’s edition of the show.

Jonathan was president under the PDP but has since his defeat in 2015, stayed away from partisan politics. However, he is yet to resign his membership of the party.