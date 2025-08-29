Kebbi Assembly Passes Pre-Marital Medical Examination Bill

The Kebbi State House of Assembly has passed the Pre-Marital Medical Examination Bill 2025, making medical screening mandatory for all intending couples in the state.

The bill, presented by the House Committee on Health, was passed after undergoing the first, second, and third readings and was formally adopted by Speaker Muhammad Usman.

Under the new law, prospective couples are required to undergo medical tests, including genotype and blood group screening at recognised health facilities, no later than three months and two weeks before their wedding.

If signed into law, a valid medical certificate, issued by a qualified medical doctor, would be required before any marriage can be formalised.

The bill also outlined penalties for non-compliance.

Clerics, traditional leaders, or marriage officials who conduct weddings without verified medical certificates may face fines of up to ₦200,000 or six months’ imprisonment.

Medical workers who issue falsified test results risk fines of ₦1 million or one year in prison.

The implementation and enforcement of the law will be overseen by the ministries of health and religious affairs, in collaboration with community leaders.

Jurisdiction over offences will lie with the Chief Magistrates’ Courts and Shari’ah Courts.

The bill will now be forwarded to the Kebbi State Governor for his assent.