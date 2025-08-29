Power Surge Kills Two, Destroys Houses In Kaduna

At least two people have lost their lives, and many houses have been damaged by fire as a result of high-voltage electricity supply in the Karatudu community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident left residents traumatised and in panic.

The victims, including a 69-year-old man identified as Johnson Atteh and a 16-year-old boy, Joshua Olatunde, were electrocuted in their homes while trying to switch off a refrigerator and plug in a mobile phone.

Residents of the community said the fire, which resulted from the power surge, was linked to a fault in the distribution line of the Kaduna Electric feeder that affected the transformer supplying electricity to Karatudu.

A relative of the late Atteh blamed the distribution company for negligence, insisting that the company must pay compensation for the loss of lives.

“The death was tragic and shocking, more so coming from the high negligence of Kaduna Electric that did nothing to repair the transformer after several reports of the faults from residents. This is not just an accusing finger; it’s empirical that the death was caused by the negligence of Kaduna Electric .

“The residents have been complaining about the transformer, and the company did nothing. We know that no money can adequately compensate for life, but there must be a sign that the company assumes responsibility for the incident. And that is how they can assist the family,” the aggrieved relative said.

However, the management of Kaduna Electric, dismissed the allegation, stating that the incident was caused by lightning.

In a statement, the company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdullazeez Abdullahi, said that only houses with defective earthing were affected.

The statement partly read, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives as a result of an electrical incident in a Kaduna community. All of us at Kaduna Electric sympathise with the families that have lost loved ones. We pray that Almighty Allah comforts them.

“Our preliminary investigation thus far has revealed that the incident occured when lightning struck the transformer providing power supply to the community. As a result, houses with defective earthing and electrical works were affected.

“Those with proper wiring and earthing were not affected by the resultant power surge triggered by the lightning. The transformer was in good condition and not faulty as is widely claimed.

“We wish to use this opportunity to reiterate to our customers that it is important for customers to ensure they engage certified electrical contractors for their wiring and earthing works in their property to avoid damage due to incidents of power surges.”