Security Agencies Stage Show Of Force Ahead Of Rivers LG Polls

Security agencies in Rivers State have staged a show of force in the state to reassure residents of their safety.

The exercise, which took off from the Rivers State Police Command Headquarters on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, featured a convoy of patrol vehicles from the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and other allied agencies.

The joint team moved through major streets in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas, displaying operational readiness to maintain peace and order before, during, and after the polls.

Earlier in the week, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, assured residents of adequate security arrangements for the elections.

He stressed that the deployment of personnel and logistics was aimed at guaranteeing a free and credible exercise.