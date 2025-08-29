Tinubu Congratulates Babalola On Election As Rotary International President

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Olayinka Babalola on his election as the President of Rotary International for the 2026/2027 calendar year.

Babalola, a member of the Rotary Club of Trans Amadi, Nigeria, was elected by the Rotary International Board of Directors following SangKoo Yun’s resignation on health grounds.

Babalola will assume office on July 1, 2026.

The Rotarian is the second African and Nigerian to attain the position in the global humanitarian organisation’s 120-year history.

President Tinubu stated that Babalola’s elevation was a testament to his years of service through the Nigerian Society of Engineers and Rotary International.

He said that it reflected the new Rotary International president’s laudable philanthropic initiatives and relentless pursuit of projects that had impacted lives, strengthened communities, and advanced peace, progress, and human dignity.

“The President also believes Babalola’s election will inspire millions of Nigerians, especially the younger generation, by demonstrating that anyone can achieve global recognition and lead transformative change with vision, integrity, and dedication to service,” Tinubu was quoted as saying in a statement by his Special Adviser On Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday.

”As you prepare to assume office, you can count on our support and encouragement to continue championing humanitarian causes, fostering international partnerships, and promoting the spirit of service to humanity,” the President assures Babalola.

Rotary International had on Thursday announced Babalola as its president for the 2026-2027 Rotary year, in a statement signed by Ibim Semenitari, who is the Rotary Public Image Coordinator, Africa Zone 22, Region 27.

The statement added, “His professional affiliations span the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Institute of Safety Professionals, and the Association of Change Management Practitioners. He also belongs to the Jericho Business Club in his home city of Port Harcourt, where he and his wife, Preba, reside.

“A passionate Rotarian and philanthropist, Babalola supports The Rotary Foundation through a named endowment and as a member of the Arch Klumph Society. His humanitarian footprint extends to service as a trustee of ShelterBox UK and as director of the Safe Blood Africa project.

“His service has earned him several honours, including the Africa Centennial Heroes Award, the RI Service Above Self Award, and the Rotary Foundation Citation for Meritorious Service.

“The Rotary International president serves a one-year term, providing inspirational leadership, presiding over the Board of Directors, and representing the organisation globally. Babalola’s election is being celebrated across Nigeria and Africa as another proud moment of continental leadership on the global stage.”