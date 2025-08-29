WCQ: Boniface Omitted As Super Eagles Name Final Squad For South Africa, Rwanda Games

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface was the biggest name missing as Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, named the final squad for Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

The 23-year-old has had a turbulent summer following the collapse of his move to AC Milan due to medical concerns.

However, regulars such as Victor Osimhen, William Troost-Ekong, Ademola Lookman, Stanley Nwabali, Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze, and Calvin Bassey, among others, made the cut for the mar or mar games billed for early next month.

Chelle extended invites to the trio of Felix Agu, Benjamin Fredericks, and Christantus Uche — all players who impressed during the Unity Cup held earlier in the year.

Nigeria will welcome the Amavubis of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom on September 6.

Thereafter, the three-time African champions head to South Africa to face the Bafana Bafana on September 9, 2025.

The Super Eagles face an uphill task en route to reaching the 2026 World Cup after managing only seven points from six games.

They are currently fourth in the Group B log and must win all their remaining games to stand a chance of qualifying for the tournament.

EAGLES – SEPTEMBER 2025 Next month: World Cup qualifiers vs. Rwanda & South Africa !#Naija4thewin #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/fWodiRLkKE — Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) August 29, 2025

Final List Of Players

Below is the full list of players invited for the Rwanda, South Africa games:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes, France); Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany); Benjamin Fredericks (Dender, Belgium)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas, Turkey); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio, Italy); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Christantus Uche (Getafe, Spain)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, Turkey); Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Cyriel Dessers (Rangers, Scotland); Tolu Arokodare (Genk, Belgium).