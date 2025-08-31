Ex-IGP Solomon Arase Dies In Abuja

A former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, has died.

Arase, 69, was said to have passed away on Sunday at the Cedar Crest Hospital in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

A family source confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Sunday via a phone conversation.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, also confirmed the death to Channels Television.

He said the police authorities would soon issue a statement on the matter.

Arase, who served as Nigeria’s 18th Inspector-General of Police, was later appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Before becoming IGP, he headed the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the police force’s top intelligence unit.

Born on June 21, 1956, in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Arase studied Political Science at Ahmadu Bello University, graduating in 1980, and joined the Nigeria Police Force on December 1, 1981. He later earned a Law degree from the University of Benin and a Master’s degree from the University of Lagos.

Throughout his distinguished career, he served in several strategic positions, including Principal Staff Officer to former IGPs, Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, and Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of intelligence. He also represented Nigeria in Namibia under a United Nations peacekeeping mission and was a Fellow of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Arase retired from the Force on June 21, 2016, upon reaching the statutory retirement age. In January 2023, he was appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission by then-President Muhammadu Buhari, a position he held until June 2024.

He was widely respected for his dedication to police welfare and his reform-driven leadership. During his tenure, he introduced major initiatives such as the Intelligence Response Team, the Complaint Response Unit to address police misconduct, and the Safer Highway Patrols, which improved security for travelers across the country. Even after retiring, he continued to contribute to policing reforms, particularly in election security and neutrality.