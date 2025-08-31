Man Beheaded In Ebonyi Community, LG Boss Threatens To Resign

A middle-aged man identified as Dick Nnachi has reportedly been beheaded by suspected warlords in Oso Edda, Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The incident occurred on Thursday on the man’s farm, with his head still missing at the moment.

The council chairman, Chima Ekumankama, announced the incident over the weekend during the New Yam Festival celebration of the community.

In remembrance of the deceased, a moment of silence was observed at the Nguzu Edda Community Primary School, reflecting the community’s respect and solidarity.

Ekumankama expressed his deep sorrow over the beheading of Nnachi by the suspected warlords and threatened to resign from his position due to the ongoing violence in the area.

READ ALSO: Thugs Disrupt Inauguration Of ADC Committee In Kaduna

He urged the State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, to promptly establish a security checkpoint to prevent further loss of lives and property.

“Sometimes I just feel like resigning to go back to my business just because each time I see the blood of an Edda man dropped on the floor, it pains me; it makes me very uncomfortable and very sad.”

“If there is any day you hear that I have resigned, know that this is the reason I have to resign. I am seriously pained, Your Excellency.

“If it is possible, Your Excellency, let us have the army, police, and every other security apparatus in Oso Edda so that we can protect our people.

“Our people are being slaughtered, and each time they cry to me, I shed tears, I also cry. Your Excellency, I am appealing to you to please do something, please, Your Excellency, do something.

“We don’t want spilling of blood anymore. Every year, I organise prayer for cleansing of the land, and the enemies will always do that, which is not needed. We will do the prayer again to cleanse the one they have just done, but we don’t want the killings to continue.”

“Your Excellency, please, this is the only appeal I have to make today. Do something, Your Excellency, we don’t want to lose any other soul again, all because of the crisis between Oso Edda and Amasiri,” he told Governor Francis Nwifuru, who was represented by Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Moses Odunwa.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, who also confirmed the incident to Channels Television through a telephone conversation, said a team of policemen has been deployed to the disputed area.

He warned the warring communities to avoid the area declared a buffer zone by security agencies and government.

The people of Oso Edda and their Amasiri neighbours in the Afikpo Local Government Area in the state have a long-standing and violent land dispute that has resulted in deaths and destruction of properties worth billions of naira.

Efforts have been made by successive administrations and the present administration to resolve the war, to no avail