Rivers LG Polls: APC Sweeps 20 Out Of 23 Councils

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 20 local governments in the just-concluded council polls in Rivers State.
Whiley, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed only two local governments in the oil-rich state.
APC also won the councillorship election in 20 LGAs, while the PDP claimed only three councils.
This is the first time the APC would gain dominance in Rivers since the return of democracy in 1999.
Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Dr. Michael Odey, announced the winners of the LG polls on Sunday at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.
No other political party featured in either the chairmanship or councillorship contests.
Mixed turnout was recorded across the state. While rural communities witnessed high participation, several urban centres including Port Harcourt City, Obio/Akpor, and Akukutoro also recorded large crowds in some polling units, with low turnout in others.
The list of winners released by RSIEC shows that some of the elected chairmen are returning for a second term, having previously served under the administration of former Governor Nyesom Wike.
See the breakdown of the winners below:
Abua/Odual LGA – APC
CHAIRMAN Elect: Ofori Owolabi
Votes: 28755
Vice Chairman Elect: Abunu Victoria
Ahoada East – APC
Chairman elect: Solomon Achoma
Votes: 54,509
Vice Chairman elect: Florence Ndukwu
Ahoada West – APC
Chairman Elect: Eugene Ebele Cheta
Votes: 84125
Vice Chairman elect: Josephine Uba
Akuku Toru: APC
Chairman Elect: Bob Fubarab A.
Votes: 63593
Vice Chairman elect: Wariagbani George
Andoni- APC
Chairman Elect: Otua Loveday Promise
Votes: 126,181
Vice Chairman elect: Ezekiel Raphael Adebani
Asari Toru LGA- APC
Chairman Elect: George Onengiyeofori
Votes: 56383
Vice Chairman elect: Deborah Amos Bobmanuel
Bonny LGA – APC
Chairman Elect: Pepple Abinye Blessing
Votes: 30543
Vice Chairman elect: Ibimieye Alagbari
Degema LGA – APC
Chairman Elect: Michael George Williams
Votes: 61536
Vice Chairman elect: Harry Maureen
Eleme LGA – APC
Chairman Elect: Obarilomate Ollor
Votes: 77452
Vice Chairman elect: Beauty Eke
Emohua LGA – APC
Chairman Elect: Lloyd Chidi Julius
Votes: 114308
Vice Chairman Elect: Amadi Lilian Obiageri
Etche LGA – APC
Chairman Elect: Njoku Boniface Chima
Votes: 100649
Vice Chairman elect: Obele Faith
Gokana LGA – APC
Chairman elect: Deborah Confidence
Votes: 96478
Vice Chairman Elect: Kpobari Epsibari
Ikwerre LGA – APC
Chairman Elect: Wobodo Charles
Votes: 62746
Vice chairman elect: Kinika Ethel Chidi
Khana LGA – APC
Chairman elect: Thomas Bariere
Votes: 156027
Vice chairman elect: Ngbere Mpigi
Obio/Akpor LGA – PDP
Chairman elect: Dr. Gift Onyinye Wodo
Votes: 328823
Vice chairman elect: Dr. Mrs. Gloria Joyce Nyeche
Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni – PDP
Chairman Elect: Chukwu Shedrach Ogbodo
Votes: 51051
Vice Chairman elect: Dr. Happiness Nwokocha
Ogu/Bolo LGA- APC
Chairman elect: Vincent Nimieboka
Votes: 36374
Vice chairman: Alabo Eunice
Okrika LGA – APC
Chairman Elect: Akuro Alfred Tobin
Votes: 32285
Vice Chaiman elect: Obulubo Charity
Omuma LGA – APC
Chairman Elect: Obasi Uchechukwu
Votes: 38530
Vice Chairman elect: Achiri Faustina Joy
Opobo/Nkoro LGA – APC
Chairman Elect: James A. James
Votes: 34822
Vice Chairman elect: Jacks Gladys
Oyigbo LGA – APC
Chairman elect: Okechukwu Akara Nwogu
Votes: 101495
Vice Chairman elect: Okorie Ngozi Juliana
Port Harcourt – PDP
Chairman elect: Sir Allwell Ihunda
Votes: 235054
Vice chairman elect: Tom Quinn Mina Mildred
Tai LGA – APC
Chairman elect: Okwe Mbakpone
Votes: 70080
Vice Chairman elect: Caroline Amawa