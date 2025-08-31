Rivers LG Polls: APC Sweeps 20 Out Of 23 Councils

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 20 local governments in the just-concluded council polls in Rivers State.

Whiley, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed only two local governments in the oil-rich state.

APC also won the councillorship election in 20 LGAs, while the PDP claimed only three councils.

This is the first time the APC would gain dominance in Rivers since the return of democracy in 1999.

Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Dr. Michael Odey, announced the winners of the LG polls on Sunday at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

No other political party featured in either the chairmanship or councillorship contests.

Mixed turnout was recorded across the state. While rural communities witnessed high participation, several urban centres including Port Harcourt City, Obio/Akpor, and Akukutoro also recorded large crowds in some polling units, with low turnout in others.

The list of winners released by RSIEC shows that some of the elected chairmen are returning for a second term, having previously served under the administration of former Governor Nyesom Wike.

See the breakdown of the winners below:

Abua/Odual LGA – APC

CHAIRMAN Elect: Ofori Owolabi

Votes: 28755

Vice Chairman Elect: Abunu Victoria

Ahoada East – APC

Chairman elect: Solomon Achoma

Votes: 54,509

Vice Chairman elect: Florence Ndukwu

Ahoada West – APC

Chairman Elect: Eugene Ebele Cheta

Votes: 84125

Vice Chairman elect: Josephine Uba

Akuku Toru: APC

Chairman Elect: Bob Fubarab A.

Votes: 63593

Vice Chairman elect: Wariagbani George

Andoni- APC

Chairman Elect: Otua Loveday Promise

Votes: 126,181

Vice Chairman elect: Ezekiel Raphael Adebani

Asari Toru LGA- APC

Chairman Elect: George Onengiyeofori

Votes: 56383

Vice Chairman elect: Deborah Amos Bobmanuel

Bonny LGA – APC

Chairman Elect: Pepple Abinye Blessing

Votes: 30543

Vice Chairman elect: Ibimieye Alagbari

Degema LGA – APC

Chairman Elect: Michael George Williams

Votes: 61536

Vice Chairman elect: Harry Maureen

Eleme LGA – APC

Chairman Elect: Obarilomate Ollor

Votes: 77452

Vice Chairman elect: Beauty Eke

Emohua LGA – APC

Chairman Elect: Lloyd Chidi Julius

Votes: 114308

Vice Chairman Elect: Amadi Lilian Obiageri

Etche LGA – APC

Chairman Elect: Njoku Boniface Chima

Votes: 100649

Vice Chairman elect: Obele Faith

Gokana LGA – APC

Chairman elect: Deborah Confidence

Votes: 96478

Vice Chairman Elect: Kpobari Epsibari

Ikwerre LGA – APC

Chairman Elect: Wobodo Charles

Votes: 62746

Vice chairman elect: Kinika Ethel Chidi

Khana LGA – APC

Chairman elect: Thomas Bariere

Votes: 156027

Vice chairman elect: Ngbere Mpigi

Obio/Akpor LGA – PDP

Chairman elect: Dr. Gift Onyinye Wodo

Votes: 328823

Vice chairman elect: Dr. Mrs. Gloria Joyce Nyeche

Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni – PDP

Chairman Elect: Chukwu Shedrach Ogbodo

Votes: 51051

Vice Chairman elect: Dr. Happiness Nwokocha

Ogu/Bolo LGA- APC

Chairman elect: Vincent Nimieboka

Votes: 36374

Vice chairman: Alabo Eunice

Okrika LGA – APC

Chairman Elect: Akuro Alfred Tobin

Votes: 32285

Vice Chaiman elect: Obulubo Charity

Omuma LGA – APC

Chairman Elect: Obasi Uchechukwu

Votes: 38530

Vice Chairman elect: Achiri Faustina Joy

Opobo/Nkoro LGA – APC

Chairman Elect: James A. James

Votes: 34822

Vice Chairman elect: Jacks Gladys

Oyigbo LGA – APC

Chairman elect: Okechukwu Akara Nwogu

Votes: 101495

Vice Chairman elect: Okorie Ngozi Juliana

Port Harcourt – PDP

Chairman elect: Sir Allwell Ihunda

Votes: 235054

Vice chairman elect: Tom Quinn Mina Mildred

Tai LGA – APC

Chairman elect: Okwe Mbakpone

Votes: 70080

Vice Chairman elect: Caroline Amawa