Ghana President Mahama Sacks Chief Judge Torkonoo Over Abuse Of Office Allegations

The president of Ghana on Monday said he was firing the west African country’s chief justice after an investigation found her guilty of alleged abuse of office.

Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo, 61, the third woman to head Ghana’s high court, was suspended from the post which she assumed in 2023 after several complaints were lodged against her.

President John Mahama established a five-member commission led by another supreme court judge to investigate the complaints, which included allegations of falsifying judicial records and misusing public funds.

The commission found that the grounds for the alleged acts “had been established and recommended her removal from office,” a presidency statement said on Monday.

READ ALSO:

“President John Dramani Mahama has… removed the Chief Justice… from office with immediate effect,” it said.

It marked the first time that a sitting chief justice in Ghana was investigated and dismissed.

Mahama, who assumed office in January, has vowed to tackle corruption in the country.

It was not immediately clear whether Torkonoo would face any criminal charges.