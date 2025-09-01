Kaduna Govt Warns El-Rufai Against Alleged Plot To Destabilise State

The Kaduna State Government has criticised a former governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for accusing the federal and state governments of “bribing bandits” to achieve peace.

In a statement on Monday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Suleiman Shuaibu, said El-Rufai’s comment were not mere words, but were ‘calculated, malicious lies designed to undermine security efforts, incite public anger, and legitimise criminality.’

It also said that the recent actions of the former governor amounted to a direct threat to peace and development, and accused him of plotting to destabilise the state through “provocation, manipulation and incitement,” warning that it would not tolerate attempts to drag the state back into violence.

According to the Commissioner, the former governor intensified his activities after his political allies were defeated in the August 16 by-elections.

“This government will not fold its arms and allow a discredited former leader, who left the state in ruins, to ignite chaos and plunge the state into another era of ethno-religious tension, insecurity, and economic stagnation.

“His rejected candidates and the incoherent coalition he assembled were resoundingly defeated in free, fair, and transparent elections that affirmed the people’s trust in the APC’s leadership and Senator Uba Sani’s progressive governance.

“Rather than accept this democratic outcome with dignity, El-Rufai has chosen to respond with sabotage,” Shuaibu said.

The government also accused El-Rufa’i of convening “an illegal and chaotic meeting” on August 30, with his political associates which degenerated into violence, including gunshots that endangered innocent citizens.

“True to form, El-Rufai attempted to shift blame by falsely accusing the government of sponsoring thugs to disrupt the meeting,” the statement read.

“The question must be asked: why would a Governor who has just won the hearts of the people through credible elections need to disrupt a gathering of losers? This narrative is not only insulting to the intelligence of Kaduna residents, but also exposes El-Rufai’s determination to return Kaduna to the orgy of violence and fear that defined his tenure.”

The Commissioner also noted that the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) had already dismissed the allegations made by El-Rufai, insisting that neither the Federal Government nor any agency under it had ever paid bandits.

“On the contrary, both the federal and Kaduna state governments have repeatedly urged Nigerians never to pay ransom and have committed to pursuing justice through coordinated military and community engagement strategies,” Shuaibu added.

According to him, security gains made under Governor Uba Sani’s administration were visible in previously troubled areas such as Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Kajuru, Kauru, Kachia and Igabi. He said notorious bandit leaders, including Boderi, Baleri and Sani Yellow, had been eliminated, while members of Ansaru had been arrested.

“For a former governor, who once occupied the highest office in the state, to publicly deny these hard-won victories, and in doing so insult the memory of brave officers who died in the line of duty, is beyond shameful,” he said.

The government contrasted El-Rufai’s eight-year tenure, which it described as marked by “division and intimidation,” with Uba Sani’s nearly two years in office, which it said focused on inclusion, dialogue and development.

“It is common knowledge that El-Rufai’s time as governor was characterised by ethno-religious division, disregard for human life, a climate of fear, and the systematic marginalisation of whole communities,” the statement said.

“Governor Uba Sani has moved in an opposite direction: one of healing, dialogue, inclusion, and sustainable development. Through dialogue with traditional rulers, local leaders, and rural communities, the Government has fostered trust and ownership in security strategies. The Kaduna Peace Model has yielded measurable results, with economic activity returning to previously bandit-infested zones like Birnin Gwari. Children are back in school, farmers are back on their land, and the people are beginning to hope again.”

The statement also listed achievements in education, healthcare and infrastructure, claiming that Kaduna now ranks 7th nationally in WAEC results, with millions of citizens integrated into the financial system and healthcare facilities upgraded across the 23 local government areas.

The commissioner warned El-Rufai to desist from acts that could threaten stability, stressing that security agencies had been placed on alert.

He said, “The Kaduna State Government will not allow this. This administration will do whatever it takes, within the bounds of the law, to preserve the peace and stability that our people have worked so hard to rebuild.

“No individual, no matter how highly placed or previously powerful, will be allowed to destabilise the state. The peace of Kaduna State is non-negotiable.”

He urged residents not to fall for “the provocations of a failed leader trying to stay relevant by plunging the state into anarchy