Rivers LG Polls: RSIEC Issues Certificates Of Return To 23 Chairmen-Elect

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has presented certificates of return to the 23 chairmen-elect declared winners of the recently concluded local government elections.

The presentation took place on Monday at the RSIEC headquarters in Port Harcourt, with supporters and family members of the chairmen-elect in attendance.

Officiating the ceremony, RSIEC Chairman, Michael Odey, restated the commission’s commitment to due process and transparency.

Some of the chairmen-elect, including Aboiya-a Bob-Fubara of Akuku Toru LGA and Onengiyeofori George of Asari Toru LGA, spoke with Channels Television on how they intend to use the mandate to make meaningful impact at the grassroots.

“I will do my best to bring the necessary transformation to Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, projects that will impact my people positively,” said Aboiya Bob-Fubara, Chairman-Elect of Akuku-Toru LG.

“It’s my second term and I wil continue in my works,” Onengiyeofori George, Chairman-Elect of Asari Toru LGA, stated.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be the next step, after which the chairmen-elect will officially assume duties at the third tier of government.