Six Dead, Nine Injured In Lekki-Epe Road Accident

Six people have died with nine others seriously injured in a road accident at Ibeju Bus Stop along the Lekki–Epe Expressway in Lagos State.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), said a truck rammed into a commercial bus.

The victims included two adult males, three adult females, and a child. Four other occupants of the bus, however, escaped without injuries.

According to preliminary investigations, the crash occurred when a blue Volvo FL6 truck loaded with wooden planks collided with a white commercial bus bearing registration number AKD 336 YD.

“The nine injured survivors were swiftly extricated by LASTMA officials with support from other emergency responders and immediately conveyed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Epe and Hammond Hospital for urgent medical attention,” said Adebayo Taofiq, LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department.

He added that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the FMC morgue in Epe, awaiting formal identification by their families. The four survivors who were unhurt received immediate attention from the LASTMA Rescue Unit, which worked in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

The coordinated emergency response ensured a quick evacuation of victims and restored normalcy at the accident scene.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, commiserated with the families of the deceased while expressing concern over the recurring cases of reckless driving on Lagos highways. He reminded motorists of the dangers of overspeeding, warning that “speed thrills, but ultimately kills.”

Bakare-Oki also urged drivers to remain vigilant, obey traffic laws, and avoid distractions behind the wheel, especially during the high-risk Ember Months, a period notorious for increased road traffic crashes.