AMAC Legislative Council Withdraws Impeachment Of Speaker

Members of the Abuja Municipal Area Council have withdrawn the impeachment of the Speaker and Councillor representing Nyanya Ward, Matthew Yare.

Yare, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, was impeached as Speaker of the AMAC Legislative Council on Monday by eight members of the council belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC), presided over by Deputy Speaker, Tony Onoja.

Some of the complaints leveled against Yare includes neglecting proceedings of the council, disregard for laws governing the council among others.

In his place, the Councillor representing Kabusa Ward, Hon. Jankaro Ibrahim, a loyalist of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was immediately elected Speaker.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Jankaro Ibrahim, a member of the council, representing Kabusa Ward, said the decision was reached in order to maintain and uphold peace amongst members

He, however, said the Council has also issued a one-month ultimatum to the Speaker to amend his ways or else a permanent decision will be taken against him.

“We are here to speak to the public on the impeachment process that was done yesterday. We are here to tell the public that we have withdrawn the impeachment of Dr. Hon. Mathew Danjuma Yare, on the grounds that he refused to adopt the orders of the chamber,” Ibrahim said.

“The orders gave us the ground to be calling or to be sitting regularly twice in a month. We have failed to do that. The second reason is that we formed the majority in the chamber.

“But why we have decided to withdraw this impeachment is because of the intervention of our stakeholders in various angles. And for us to maintain peace and harmony, we have to go with their advice. So, we want to beg our supporters, the general public, to support us in lifting this impeachment.

“Again, we are issuing a warning to Dr. Mathew Danjuma Yare, who is going to be restored again as the Speaker of the Council, that we have given him one month to amend his ways. If after one month, he has not amended his ways, we are going to do this impeachment properly in his presence and the new Speaker will be sworn in immediately.”