Customs Promote Over 3,000 Senior Officers, Appoint Four DCGs, 12 ACGs

The Nigeria Customs Service Board has approved the promotion of 3, 312 senior officers, alongside the appointment of four Deputy Comptroller-General and 12 Assistant Comptroller-Generals.

The National Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying that the board reached this decision during its 63rd regular meeting held on September 2, chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

Maiwada explained that the promotions address vacancies resulting from the retirement of some management team members from various geopolitical zones across the Federation. He added that the decision reflects the service’s commitment to inclusivity, institutional balance, and adherence to the Federal Character Policy as specified in Section 14(4) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

According to him, the promotions underscore the Service’s commitment to merit-based career progression and recognition of outstanding performance.

The newly appointed DCGs are: AB Mohammed (North-West), GO Omale (North-Central), OC Orbih (South-South), D Nnadi (South-East). While the new ACGs include: MP Binga (North-East), CA Awo (South-East), AB Shuaibu (North-Central), AT Abe (North-West), K Mohammed (North-West), B Mohammed (North-West), TM Daniyan (North-Central), B Oramalugo (South-East), OP Olaniyan (South-West), B Olomu (South-West), IK Oladeji (South-West), and CC Dim (South-East).

“In the same vein, the Board approved the promotion of 3,312 senior officers across various ranks from Comptroller of Customs (CC) to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC 11).

“Additionally, the NCS Management during its 6th Management Meeting held on Friday, 29 August 2025, approved the promotion of 202 junior officers from Assistant Inspector (AIC) to Customs Assistant I (CA1),” the statement read.

“Furthermore, the Board also undertook a comprehensive review of the Service’s revenue performance for the first half of the year. Between 1st January and 30th June 2025, the Service recorded a total revenue collection of N3,682,496,530,576.48, representing a remarkable performance above expectations. This figure surpassed the projected revenue for the period by N390,197,847,119.32, equivalent of 11.85%, reflecting the Service’s strengthened capacity in revenue mobilisation. In practical terms, this signifies that within six months, the NCS has already achieved 55.93% of its annual revenue target. The Board noted that this impressive outcome underscores the effectiveness of ongoing reforms, improved compliance by stakeholders, and enhanced deployment of technology in Customs operations.

“In disciplinary matters, the Board considered cases presented during the session and approved the demotion of two officers to the next lower rank for various levels of misconduct, while also granting reinstatement to two officers after reviewing their cases. This action reflects the Board’s commitment to upholding accountability and fairness, in line with the Service’s core values.

“The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, on behalf of the NCSB, congratulates all newly appointed and promoted officers while charging them to justify the confidence reposed in them. He also reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity, transparency, and excellence in service delivery, while appreciating the Honourable Minister of Finance for his continued support and guidance.”