Gov Diri Appoints Sawyer As Bayelsa Head Of Service

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has appointed Dr. Wisdom Ebiye Sawyer as Head of the Civil Service of the state.

This was disclosed by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement on Tuesday.

The appointment of Sawyer, a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, followed the retirement of Barrister Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema, on August 31, 2025.

The new HoS joined the Bayelsa civil service on June 8, 1998 as a Medical Officer.

He was born on May 14, 1970 in Odi community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state, and began his education at Town School, Okrika in Rivers State.

He finished in 1981 to attend Okrika Grammar School where he sat for the West African School Certificate examinations in 1986.

In 1988, Sawyer gained admission at the University of Port Harcourt, Choba, Rivers State, where he studied and obtained the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree in 1996.

He also attended the University of Lagos for a Master’s degree in Public Health in 2000 as well as the National Post-Graduate Medical College, Lagos in 2005 and later obtained a Part 2 Fellowship in Public Health at the same institution in 2010.

Dr. Sawyer has already defended his dissertation at the faculty level for a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Clinical Sciences and Public Health at the state-owned Niger Delta University Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

The newly appointed HoS is equally a member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).